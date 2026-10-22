What Coinremitter’s Payment Widgets Change for Online Businesses

Adding crypto payments to your website used to require a developer and a significant budget. It could also take weeks to complete the integration. Most business owners who wanted to use a Bitcoin payment gateway had to handle API integration and build a custom checkout. They also needed to configure wallet security before processing their first transaction.

That barrier kept crypto payments out of reach. Even as customer demand grew past 420 million crypto holders worldwide. Coinremitter’s payment widgets remove that barrier entirely. Configure one through a visual builder, embed the code, and your site accepts crypto without writing a single line of code.

Coinremitter Crypto Payment Widgets

Crypto Payment Widgets let businesses accept crypto payments without manual coding. Businesses can choose the right widget. Then they can configure it and integrate it into their platforms. This crypto payment gateway provides a user-friendly configuration panel for each widget.

You can set your widget design preferences in that configuration panel. The platform shows a live preview. Then you connect crypto wallets and finish setting up the widget. Then you can obtain the widget’s code to integrate it into your website.

Pricing Widget: Lets you create multiple pricing stacks with the crypto payment functionality. Ideal for tiered pricing plans.

Lets you create multiple pricing stacks with the crypto payment functionality. Ideal for tiered pricing plans. Presale Widget: Lets you create an interactive widget for your crypto presale. Ideal for ICOs.

Lets you create an interactive widget for your crypto presale. Ideal for ICOs. Payment Button: Lets you create a ‘Pay Now’ button. Ideal for business payments as well as donations, but with a fixed amount.

Lets you create a ‘Pay Now’ button. Ideal for business payments as well as donations, but with a fixed amount. Payment Page: Lets you create a full web page. Ideal for both business payments and donations. Both fixed and custom amounts.

Exception: The Payment Page doesn’t generate code. Instead, it generates a URL to a page. You can share it directly with whoever wants to pay. It eliminates integration and makes the payment process smoother.

What Widgets Change for Online Business

Time and Cost Savings with Easier Integration

The crypto payment space is largely unexplored because of complex integration. A large number of business owners say that they won’t mind accepting crypto if it becomes as easy as accepting credit cards. Widgets solve this.

Widgets eliminate the manual coding required for crypto payment integration. It automatically generates code according to business requirements. Businesses can integrate them in minutes without hiring expert blockchain developers. This speeds up the integration process and saves thousands of dollars.

Easier Modifications for Quicker Business Changes

All the widgets are saved once you create and publish them. So modifying them isn’t tough.

You can use the same configuration panel you used to create the widget to make the necessary changes. The code will be changed accordingly. You don’t have to touch the code to modify any widget.

This can be comforting if your plans or offerings keep changing. You don’t have to build a payment system from scratch or manually modify your website’s source code for a small change.

Better Statistical Analysis

Statistical analysis is quite important for businesses for making future decisions. Maintaining records manually may be challenging, especially when you are accepting crypto and monitoring various wallet addresses. Widgets simplify statistical analysis through internal stats.

The Pricing Widget shows the data for the purchased plans. This lets you identify your best-selling plans and make changes to those with weaker performance.

shows the data for the purchased plans. This lets you identify your best-selling plans and make changes to those with weaker performance. The Presale Widget shows total orders in a distribution round. So, you can come up with better strategies in upcoming rounds.

shows total orders in a distribution round. So, you can come up with better strategies in upcoming rounds. The Payment Button and the Payment Page also show total orders. You can change deliverables or pricing if the response is lower than expected.

How to Accept Crypto Payments Using Widgets

Create your account on Coinremitter or log in. No KYC.

Choose your preferred widget.

Configure the widget’s appearance.

Link internal wallets for incoming payments.

Obtain the widget’s code or URL and publish it on your website.

Note: If widgets don’t meet your requirements, you can explore our other crypto payment services, such as crypto APIs and crypto payment plugins.

Conclusion

Online businesses need smoother, easier crypto payment integration features these days. Widgets do the same. They eliminate the most complex part of integration: manual coding. They also allow easy modifications and better stats. With such benefits, your business can accept payment in crypto more effortlessly and make better decisions for the future.