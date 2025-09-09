Betting on XRP’s 2017-Style Gains or Choosing Invro Mining: A Safer Path in 2025

XRP long-term holders show less conviction than in 2017, with sentiment now more similar to a 2021-style market top. Unlike 2017, long-term XRP holders have already shifted from euphoria into doubt. The XRP/BTC pair remains 90% below its 2017 peak and is stuck in a distribution zone.



Several XRP analysts, including CRYPTOWZRD and JD, argue that XRP’s current price structure mirrors its 2017 bull run, referencing old bullish charts to predict new price booms. Back then, XRP consolidated inside a giant symmetrical triangle before breaking out, briefly retesting support, and accelerating by over 11,900% in under a year. Chartists suggest today’s consolidation phase shows a similar pattern, anticipating XRP to reach a cycle target of $20.



However, conditions in 2025 are vastly different, making a repeat of 2017’s gains far from guaranteed. Long-term holder Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) data from Glassnode reveals that in 2017, holders were in the Euphoria–Greed zone during the rally, reflecting strong conviction. In contrast, 2025 sees holders in the Belief–Denial phase, questioning the rally’s sustainability, akin to the 2021 market top.



Additionally, the XRP/BTC pair, despite a rebound to 0.000025 BTC from mid-2024 lows of 0.000010 BTC, remains 90% below its 2017 peak and faces resistance in a long-term distribution zone (0.000025–0.000030 BTC). Unlike 2017’s ICO-driven surge with fewer competitors, XRP now contends with rivals like Ether ($4,313), Solana ($204.17), Sui ($3.38), and growing stablecoins in the cross-border settlement space.

