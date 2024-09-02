Salute

Settembre 2024, tutti i videogiochi in uscita su PC e console

AdnKronos

Lun, 02/09/2024 - 14:43

(Adnkronos) – Un mese di grandi uscite su console e PC, con due grandi icone a darsi battaglia su piattaforme rivali: a inizio settembre arriva il primo ambizioso gioco tripla A dedicato alla mascotte PlayStation Astro Bot, mentre più avanti nel mese su Switch la principessa Zelda avrà la sua prima avventura da solista. 
3 settembre
 The Casting of Frank Stone (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) Star Trucker (PC) Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)  
4 settembre
 Age of Mythology: Retold (PC, Xbox Series X/S) 
5 settembre
 What the Car? (PC) Gimmick! 2 (Switch, PC) 
6 settembre
 Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)  Astro Bot (PS5)  
9 settembre
 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) 
10 settembre
  Yars Rising (PC, Switch. PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Atari VCS)  Towerborne (Accesso Anticipato) (PC) Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aegis -The Answer- DLC (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) 
12 settembre
 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) Jackbox Naughty Pack (PC) Hollowbody (PC) Lollipop Chainsaw RePop (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)  Wild Bastards (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) 
13 settembre
 Funko Fusion (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) 
16 settembre
 Phoenix Springs (PC) 
17 settembre
 Throne and Liberty (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) Final Fantasy 16 (PC) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS4, Xbox One) The Plucky Squire (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)  
18 settembre
 UFO 50 (PC) 
19 settembre
 Enotria: The Last Song (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) God of War: Ragnarök (PC) Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)  Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) Monument Valley (Netflix) 
20 settembre
 Frostpunk 2 (PC) 
24 settembre
 Rusty Rabbit (PC, PS5) Ara: History Untold (PC) Greedfall 2: The Dying World (Accesso Anticipato) (PC, Console) Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (PS4, PS5, Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)  
26 settembre
 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Switch) Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) C-Smash VRS – New Dimension (PS5)  
27 settembre
 EA Sports FC 25 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) Reynatis (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5)  
30 settembre
  Silence of the Sirens (Accesso Anticipato) (PC)  Starfield Shattered Space DLC (PC, Xbox Series X/S) —tecnologiawebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)

